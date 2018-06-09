NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;78;WNW;8;42%

Binghamton;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;44%

Buffalo;Cloudy;76;ENE;4;48%

Central Park;Partly sunny;77;NE;5;41%

Dansville;Sunny;75;E;3;41%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;8;53%

East Hampton;Sunny;75;NE;3;37%

Elmira;Partly sunny;73;NNE;12;47%

Farmingdale;Sunny;74;SE;9;49%

Fort Drum;Intermittent clouds;73;NW;7;53%

Fulton;Sunny;74;WNW;7;40%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;8;34%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;76;SSE;6;52%

Ithaca;Sunny;70;NW;5;52%

Jamestown;Cloudy;70;NE;7;45%

Massena;Partly sunny;74;WNW;9;39%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;44%

Montgomery;Sunny;77;NNE;5;31%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;77;W;7;39%

New York;Partly sunny;77;NE;5;41%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;12;59%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;12;39%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;35%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;77;NNE;5;48%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;77;W;3;37%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;74;Calm;0;35%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;75;NNW;15;29%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;76;N;8;30%

Rochester;Cloudy;74;W;3;44%

Rome;Partly sunny;74;W;10;53%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;70;N;6;33%

Shirley;Sunny;76;N;5;44%

Syracuse;Cloudy;74;W;8;51%

Watertown;Sunny;72;WSW;7;45%

Wellsville;Partly sunny;71;ESE;6;45%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;SE;8;38%

White Plains;Partly sunny;77;N;3;40%

