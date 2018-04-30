NY Current Conditions
Published 2:03 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, April 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;40;WNW;8;90%
Binghamton;Cloudy;38;NW;9;50%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;36;WNW;8;69%
Central Park;Clear;48;W;7;45%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;7;44%
Dunkirk;Mostly clear;35;W;7;69%
East Hampton;Clear;42;W;3;74%
Elmira;Cloudy;43;W;8;36%
Farmingdale;Clear;47;W;12;51%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;39;W;7;81%
Fulton;Cloudy;40;WNW;12;73%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;38;S;3;96%
Islip;Cloudy;45;W;10;68%
Ithaca;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;8;50%
Jamestown;Clear;34;NW;12;49%
Massena;Showers;42;NW;7;95%
Montauk;Cloudy;46;WNW;7;65%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;43;W;6;67%
Monticello;Cloudy;37;W;10;84%
New York;Clear;48;W;7;45%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;48;W;15;49%
New York Lga;Partly cloudy;50;WNW;14;42%
Newburgh;Cloudy;43;WNW;12;75%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;37;WNW;10;62%
Ogdensburg;Showers;43;NNW;12;77%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;41;WNW;13;41%
Plattsburgh;Showers;39;Calm;0;88%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;45;W;9;60%
Rochester;Cloudy;42;NW;15;42%
Rome;Showers;38;W;10;92%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;32;WSW;5;100%
Shirley;Clear;45;W;8;65%
Syracuse;Cloudy;40;W;12;70%
Watertown;Cloudy;40;SSW;6;92%
Wellsville;Clear;35;WNW;17;61%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;37;WSW;3;75%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;44;W;12;57%
