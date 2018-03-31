NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;36;NW;10;73%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;29;NW;10;53%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;31;WNW;6;81%

Central Park;Cloudy;43;WNW;9;51%

Dansville;Intermittent clouds;32;W;7;80%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;29;SSW;7;91%

East Hampton;Clear;42;NW;13;72%

Elmira;Clear;29;W;3;88%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;9;59%

Fort Drum;Clear;29;WSW;5;74%

Fulton;Clear;33;WNW;9;66%

Glens Falls;Clear;37;NW;13;44%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;12;74%

Ithaca;Cloudy;29;WNW;12;66%

Jamestown;Clear;26;W;3;92%

Massena;Clear;25;Calm;0;88%

Montauk;Cloudy;46;NW;8;73%

Montgomery;Cloudy;40;NW;12;55%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;WNW;12;65%

New York;Cloudy;43;WNW;9;51%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;17;55%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;44;NW;14;50%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;8;65%

Niagara Falls;Intermittent clouds;31;W;7;70%

Ogdensburg;Clear;29;Calm;0;82%

Penn (Yan);Clear;32;WNW;5;49%

Plattsburgh;Clear;35;NW;7;39%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;NNW;8;48%

Rochester;Intermittent clouds;31;WSW;5;67%

Rome;Clear;32;W;6;75%

Saranac Lake;Clear;27;Calm;0;63%

Shirley;Clear;43;NNW;10;73%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;32;W;9;75%

Watertown;Clear;29;Calm;0;81%

Wellsville;Clear;29;WNW;12;88%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;42;NW;12;67%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;41;NW;16;59%

