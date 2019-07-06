NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then clear after midnight. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less
humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less
humid with lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
until midnight, then clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid
with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
338 AM EDT Sat Jul 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph this
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Less humid
with lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
