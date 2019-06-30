NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
NYZ028-302000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ031-302000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ026-302000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around
70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ087-302000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ029-302000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ027-302000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ030-302000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ035-302000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ034-302000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
302 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light
and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
