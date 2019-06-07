NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

