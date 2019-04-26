NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019

618 FPUS51 KBTV 260709

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

NYZ028-262000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ031-262000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ026-262000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ087-262000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ029-262000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ027-262000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ030-262000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ035-262000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ034-262000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

307 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

