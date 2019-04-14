NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

