NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
580 FPUS51 KBTV 220749
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
NYZ028-222000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain or
snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ031-222000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then snow or rain likely this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Breezy with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible. Breezy with
highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ026-222000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with snow likely in the morning, then sunny
in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ087-222000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows
around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ029-222000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows
around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then sunny with
a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ027-222000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON
EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly
sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total
snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ030-222000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows
around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 8 to 12 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ035-222000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain this morning, then rain or snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely until midnight, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy
with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ034-222000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
346 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy
with lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
