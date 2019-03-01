NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

NYZ028-010900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ031-010900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ026-010900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ087-010900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ029-010900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ027-010900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ030-010900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 11. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

NYZ035-010900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 17. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ034-010900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

908 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 2 below to 8 below

zero. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

