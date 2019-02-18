NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019

574 FPUS51 KBTV 180528

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

NYZ028-180900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Near steady temperature around 9 above. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold

with lows around zero. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain or freezing rain or

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers likely. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ031-180900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 8 above. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

around 17. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain or freezing rain or

sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-180900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 9 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-180900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Near steady temperature around 12. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 3 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow or sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ029-180900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs around 20. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 16. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ027-180900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 8 above. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs

around 17. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 3 below. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain or sleet. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-180900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely, mainly in the morning. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs around 18. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or a chance of rain or freezing rain or sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ035-180900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Near steady temperature around 13. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain or

sleet. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ034-180900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1225 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Near steady temperature around 13. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then light snow likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. West

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or a chance of rain or freezing rain or sleet.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

