NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
620 FPUS51 KBTV 201353
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
NYZ028-202100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times through late morning. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Highs around 3 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Areas of
blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 31 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs around 5 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 33 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows 6 below to
12 below zero. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ031-202100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times through late morning. Additional snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 1 above. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Areas
of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Cold with lows around 12 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 38 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with highs around 1 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 40 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows around
12 below. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 36 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 36 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ026-202100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 2 above. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 1 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13 below. West winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ087-202100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.
Highs around 1 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
24 below.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Cold with lows around 13 below. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
34 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs around
zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 36 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15 below. West winds
around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ029-202100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches.
Highs 2 to 14 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of
blowing snow. Much colder with lows around 17 below. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
39 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming
partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing
snow. Colder with highs around 2 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 41 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 36 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ027-202100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around
1 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as
22 below.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Cold with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as
30 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in
the morning. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 1 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 33 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13 below. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
31 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. Southwest winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ030-202100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs 1 to 9 above. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Areas
of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Colder with lows around 16 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 39 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs around
2 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 41 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 below to 21 below
zero. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 38 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 38 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
NYZ035-202100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times through late morning. Total snow accumulation of 12 to
18 inches. Highs around 6 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Areas of blowing snow. Cold with lows around 8 below. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 32 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers,
mainly in the morning. Areas of blowing snow. Highs around 4 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 below.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 24 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ034-202100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
850 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow
may be heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches.
Highs 6 to 14 above. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until
midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Colder with lows around 13 below.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 39 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Colder with highs around
1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 41 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 below to 18 below
zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind
chill values as low as 36 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 36 below.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
$$
