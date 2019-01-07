NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
NYZ028-072100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Windy
with lows around 16. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain or light snow in the afternoon. Windy
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
NYZ031-072100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 19. North winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows around 15. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after
midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
chance of light rain or a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 10 above.
NYZ026-072100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
NYZ087-072100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 10 to 15.
NYZ029-072100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with lows
around 20. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of light rain or light snow in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Light snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ027-072100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of light snow in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of light rain. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
NYZ030-072100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in
the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with lows
around 16. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows
in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to
zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
NYZ035-072100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph this morning,
becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely
after midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Breezy with lows around 18. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of light rain or light snow in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 15.
NYZ034-072100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
358 AM EST Mon Jan 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs
around 20. North winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light
and variable.
.TONIGHT...A chance of light snow until midnight, then snow likely
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 15.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph
after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of light rain or light snow in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
