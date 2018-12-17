NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
023 FPUS51 KBTV 170756
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
NYZ028-172100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Total snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ031-172100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows
around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ026-172100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ087-172100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ029-172100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow likely
this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
around 11. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs
around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ027-172100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows in
the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ030-172100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
around 12. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 7 above. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ035-172100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until
midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ034-172100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
252 AM EST Mon Dec 17 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs 16 to 22. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 7 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain or rain likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather