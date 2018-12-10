NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

NYZ028-110900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above, except around

11 along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 13. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ031-110900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 18. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 4 above. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ026-110900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ087-110900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ029-110900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ027-110900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 14. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ030-110900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 19. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 3 above. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ035-110900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 8 above. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ034-110900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

243 PM EST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

