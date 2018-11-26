NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 25, 2018
433 FPUS51 KBTV 260816
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
312 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
NYZ028-262100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in
the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ031-262100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight. Snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ026-262100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ087-262100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ029-262100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain this
morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ027-262100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ030-262100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain or snow likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
$$
NYZ035-262100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain
this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow likely or a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ034-262100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
313 AM EST Mon Nov 26 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of rain or
snow this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight. Snow. Additional snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
