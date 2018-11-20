NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

933 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs

in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 16. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs around 30. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

2 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

around 18. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with possible snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight.

Lows around 18. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with possible snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

with possible snow squalls in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around

9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 21 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

934 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows around 19. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely with possible snow squalls likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 7 to 13 above. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 22 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

