NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

_____

128 FPUS51 KBTV 110822

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

NYZ028-112100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs

around 40. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-112100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around 19. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-112100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-112100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-112100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers until midnight, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-112100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-112100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around 19. Southwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ035-112100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-112100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EST Sun Nov 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows around 18. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather