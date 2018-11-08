NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
_____
244 FPUS51 KBTV 080833
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
NYZ028-082100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ031-082100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Additional light snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ026-082100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ087-082100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ029-082100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Breezy with
highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ027-082100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely or rain. Light snow accumulation. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ030-082100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Additional light snow accumulation.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ035-082100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ034-082100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Additional light snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather