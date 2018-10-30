NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

710 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

