NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

118 FPUS51 KBTV 290423

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ028-290800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ031-290800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ026-290800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ087-290800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-290800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely until midnight,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ027-290800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ030-290800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-290800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ034-290800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1220 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather