NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

898 FPUS51 KBTV 260544

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

NYZ028-260800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ031-260800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely or sleet. Little or

no additional sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ026-260800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ087-260800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ029-260800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ027-260800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ030-260800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ035-260800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ034-260800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

141 AM EDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50.

