NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

047 FPUS51 KBTV 160225

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

NYZ028-160800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-160800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-160800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-160800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-160800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely or scattered snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ027-160800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers until midnight,

then a slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-160800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain or snow showers. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-160800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around

40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-160800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1022 PM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or

scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

