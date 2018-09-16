NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
_____
761 FPUS51 KBTV 161651
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
NYZ028-162000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ031-162000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ026-162000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ087-162000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ029-162000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ027-162000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ030-162000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ035-162000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ034-162000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1247 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather