NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

364 FPUS51 KBTV 082325

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

NYZ028-090800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the mid 40s along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, except around 50 along Lake Champlain.

North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-090800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-090800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-090800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-090800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ027-090800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-090800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-090800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s, except in the mid 40s along Lake Champlain.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-090800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

723 PM EDT Sat Sep 8 2018

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather