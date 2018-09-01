NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

234 FPUS51 KBTV 011903

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

NYZ028-020800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-020800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-020800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ087-020800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-020800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ027-020800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-020800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-020800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-020800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

259 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

