NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
NYZ028-292000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ031-292000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-292000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Less humid with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ087-292000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ029-292000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until
midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the
upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-292000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ030-292000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until
midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid
60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-292000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of
showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower
50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ034-292000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
319 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
