NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight, then
clear after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight, then
clear after midnight. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly this morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
350 AM EDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with numerous showers this morning, then partly
sunny with scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until midnight, then
mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
