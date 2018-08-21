NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018
_____
909 FPUS51 KBTV 210829
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
NYZ028-212000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ031-212000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ026-212000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-212000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ029-212000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-212000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-212000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely until midnight, then showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-212000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-212000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
427 AM EDT Tue Aug 21 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather