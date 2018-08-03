NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

905 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

