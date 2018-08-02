NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

223 FPUS51 KBTV 021058

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

NYZ028-022000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-022000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-022000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-022000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-022000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-022000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-022000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-022000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-022000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

655 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather