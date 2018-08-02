NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight,
then a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely until midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 80. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1033 PM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers likely until midnight, then a chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
