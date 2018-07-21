NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
526 FPUS51 KBTV 210706
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
NYZ028-212000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ031-212000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ026-212000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ087-212000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ029-212000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ027-212000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ030-212000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ035-212000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ034-212000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
303 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
