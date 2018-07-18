NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

402 FPUS51 KBTV 181027

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

624 AM EDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather