NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

610 FPUS51 KBTV 090156

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

NYZ028-090800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ031-090800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ026-090800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ087-090800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ029-090800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ027-090800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ030-090800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ035-090800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ034-090800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

954 PM EDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

