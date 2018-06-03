NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

309 FPUS51 KBGM 031130

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

730 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

