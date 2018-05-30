NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Updated 10:17 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
_____
122 FPUS51 KBTV 300215
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
NYZ028-300800-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ031-300800-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ026-300800-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ087-300800-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-300800-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ027-300800-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ030-300800-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ035-300800-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ034-300800-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1011 PM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
