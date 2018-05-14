NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
NYZ028-142000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ031-142000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ026-142000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ087-142000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ029-142000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ027-142000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ030-142000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ035-142000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ034-142000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
252 AM EDT Mon May 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather