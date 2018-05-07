NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

308 AM EDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

