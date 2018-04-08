NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

913 FPUS51 KBTV 081414

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

NYZ028-082000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-082000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-082000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

19. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-082000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

18. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-082000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-082000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

19. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-082000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

13. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-082000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around

20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-082000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1011 AM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows 12 to 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

