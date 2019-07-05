NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall overnight. Very warm and
muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ010-052130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ002-052130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light
southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ011-052130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70
percent. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower
70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ085-052130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late
this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very
warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging
from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ012-052130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s in the valleys. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10
mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows around
60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ019-052130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows around 70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ020-052130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ021-052130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows
in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ013-052130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers early, then showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. South
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ014-052130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from
around 80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler with lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ003-052130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ004-052130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ005-052130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values
in the mid to upper 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ006-052130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers early, then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Very warm and muggy with
lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ007-052130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ008-052130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
442 AM EDT Fri Jul 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler
with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
