NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019

_____

555 FPUS51 KBUF 210835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

NYZ001-212130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A 30

percent chance for showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ010-212130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers during the

midday and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ002-212130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30

percent chance of showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-212130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early with areas of fog then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance for midday and afternoon showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ085-212130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Scattered showers during the midday and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-212130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny with

scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-212130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Scattered showers during the midday and afternoon.

Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-212130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny

with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the

valleys. Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-212130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Northwest

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-212130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny

with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys.

Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ014-212130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny

with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-212130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with some showers likely early, then partly sunny

with scattered showers during the midday and afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ004-212130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered

showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-212130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-212130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny

from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-212130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain ending by daybreak then gradually

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-212130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Fri Jun 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain ending early then gradually becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70

in the valleys. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

HSK/RSH

_____

