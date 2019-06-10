NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

786 FPUS51 KBUF 100841

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Showers likely late. Locally heavy rainfall possible

late. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Cool

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Some patchy fog developing. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall

possible late. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and much

cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to

the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then

showers late. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely early

this afternoon, then cloudy with showers late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late. Breezy with highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

