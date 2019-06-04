NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
_____
958 FPUS51 KBUF 040805
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
NYZ001-042130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with
lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ010-042130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper
60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with
lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ002-042130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with
lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ011-042130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with
lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ085-042130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ012-042130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ019-042130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ020-042130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ021-042130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ013-042130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ014-042130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer
with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ003-042130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer
with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ004-042130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Warmer with near steady temperatures
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ005-042130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.
Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Warmer with near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ006-042130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Some isolated frost across the Tug Hill early, otherwise
mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers early this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with highs ranging from
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.
Light west winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Not
as cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ007-042130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with
highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ008-042130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Some patchy frost early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny
this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early
this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light
southwest winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
JJR/RSH
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather