NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019

_____

958 FPUS51 KBUF 040805

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

NYZ001-042130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-042130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper

60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ002-042130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-042130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-042130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Erie

shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-042130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-042130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-042130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-042130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Some patchy frost and valley fog early, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-042130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-042130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-042130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-042130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Warmer with near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-042130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers likely late.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers overnight. Warmer with near steady temperatures ranging from

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-042130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Some isolated frost across the Tug Hill early, otherwise

mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with highs ranging from

the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light west winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Not

as cool with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-042130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with

highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-042130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

405 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Some patchy frost early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early

this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

