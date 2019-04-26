NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 25, 2019
066 FPUS51 KBUF 260602
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
NYZ001-260930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows ranging
from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s
inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ010-260930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cool with highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ002-260930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows ranging from the
mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
NYZ011-260930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with lows in the
lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Windy, cool with highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-260930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ012-260930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Very windy and cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-260930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with lows ranging from the
lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s in interior
valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Windy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ020-260930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, cool with highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-260930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with near steady temperatures
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
mid 60s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain and snow showers overnight. Windy and much colder with lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the
valleys. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy, cool with highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-260930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Windy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-260930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Windy and much cooler with lows
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Windy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-260930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore
to the lower 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cool with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-260930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with near steady
temperatures ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Occasional rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
NYZ005-260930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Occasional rain. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 60s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
60.
$$
NYZ006-260930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Occasional rain. Areas of fog developing. Mild with
lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging
from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy, cool with highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ007-260930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Areas of fog developing. Lows
in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Windy, cooler with lows ranging
from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy, cool with highs ranging from
the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ008-260930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
202 AM EDT Fri Apr 26 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely late. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise occasional rain.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging
from the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Cold with highs
ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s in the valleys.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather