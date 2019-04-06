NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

506 FPUS51 KBUF 060745

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

NYZ001-062130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy through early

afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ010-062130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ002-062130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy through early

afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ011-062130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming east around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ085-062130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from around 50 along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ012-062130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warm

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ019-062130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore

to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-062130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ021-062130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ013-062130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ014-062130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10

mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder with

lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ003-062130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ004-062130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs

ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ005-062130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

NYZ006-062130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle early. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s

inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ007-062130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of drizzle early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ008-062130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

345 AM EDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Milder with highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

AR/Hitchcock

