NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
607 FPUS51 KBUF 242032
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ001-251030-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow early.
Lake effect snow showers likely through the early overnight, then
scattered snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow this evening.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning.
Strong winds and cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake
effect snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation up to 2 inches
possible in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows around
15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ010-251030-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow
through the early overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Strong winds with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Very windy and cold with near steady temperatures in
the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ002-251030-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow early.
Lake effect snow showers likely through the early overnight, then
scattered snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow this evening.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to
35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to
the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to
3 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ011-251030-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow
through the early overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely late.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Very windy and
cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely
overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the
most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ085-251030-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow and
areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds and
cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on
the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs around 20.
$$
NYZ012-251030-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow and
areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most
persistent snows. Strong winds with lows 15 to 20. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
65 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ019-251030-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow showers early, then lake effect snow and areas of
blowing snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ020-251030-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then lake effect snow
showers likely early. Lake effect snow from late evening on. Areas
of blowing snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Very windy and
cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20.
$$
NYZ021-251030-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers early, then scattered snow showers
through the early overnight. Lake effect snow showers likely with
areas of blowing snow late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the
most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Very windy and cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ013-251030-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then lake
effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow through the
early overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with
lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west
and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Very
windy and cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to
the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from around
10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest
and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ014-251030-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then
scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Strong
winds with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Strong
winds and cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between
15 and 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from
5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs 20 to 25.
$$
NYZ003-251030-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely early, then lake
effect snow showers likely through the early overnight. Scattered
snow showers late. Areas of blowing snow through the early
overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Strong winds with lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect
snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent
snows. Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ004-251030-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and scattered snow showers early,
then scattered snow and rain showers early. Scattered snow showers
from late evening on. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds and cold
with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows around
15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ005-251030-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers early, then scattered snow and rain
showers early. Scattered snow showers from late evening on. Strong
winds with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 10 to
15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-251030-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain showers early, then lake effect rain showers and
lake effect snow early. Lake effect snow showers likely late this
evening, then lake effect snow after midnight. Areas of blowing
snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation
in the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the
lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Strong winds with
lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west
and increasing to with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with near steady
temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers
likely overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from zero to 5 above
on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill
to 5 to 10 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-251030-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers early, then lake effect snow and
lake effect rain showers early. Lake effect snow from late evening
on. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times from late
evening on. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on
the Tug Hill. Strong winds with lows ranging from around 20 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then scattered snow showers in the
afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 3 to
5 inches on the Tug Hill. Strong winds and much colder with highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 above.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-251030-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
332 PM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers early, then lake effect snow and
areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times from late evening
on. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds with lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation in the most
persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower
elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the higher terrain. Very windy
and cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to
20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Windy with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of snow. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent.
$$
Hitchcock/SW/Zaff
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather