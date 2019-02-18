NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

210 FPUS51 KBUF 181426

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

NYZ001-182215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph late this morning, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-182215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods light of snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ002-182215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-182215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ085-182215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-182215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-182215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow with areas of freezing drizzle late

this morning, then scattered snow showers. Light snow likely late.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-182215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow with areas of freezing drizzle late

this morning, then scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10

mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow and sleet likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-182215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow with areas of freezing drizzle late

this morning, then scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-182215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow with areas of freezing drizzle late

this morning, then scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening,

then scattered flurries overnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ014-182215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow with areas of freezing drizzle late

this morning, then scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Cold

with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then light snow likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ003-182215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered flurries in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ004-182215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this morning,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then cloudy with light snow likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-182215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Periods of snow. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. North winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Colder with

lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-182215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Periods of snow. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 on

the Tug Hill to around 20 across the lower elevations. North winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Much colder

with lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to

5 above across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries. Cold with

highs ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of light snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely with freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Periods of light snow. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 below.

Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-182215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

926 AM EST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TODAY...Periods of snow through early afternoon, then a chance of

light snow late. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of light snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather