NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019
_____
808 FPUS51 KBUF 020540
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
NYZ001-021015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy and not as cold with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ010-021015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures remaining between
5 above and 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy
and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30
mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ002-021015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and sleet likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
$$
NYZ011-021015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with near steady temperatures
between zero and 5 above. Light winds, becoming southwest around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
$$
NYZ085-021015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with near steady temperatures
ranging from between zero and 5 above inland to between 5 and
10 above along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-021015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. Temperatures remaining
between zero and 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
$$
NYZ019-021015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures rising to around
5 above in interior valleys and to between 10 and 15 along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and
freezing rain in the evening. Near steady temperatures around 30.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, freezing
rain and sleet. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-021015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5
above. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, sleet, snow and rain likely. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-021015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and
freezing rain in the evening. Near steady temperatures in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-021015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with near steady
temperatures between zero and 5 above. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the
hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-021015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with near steady
temperatures between zero and 5 above. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ003-021015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with near steady temperatures
ranging from between zero and 5 above inland to between 5 and
10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cold
with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 30s.
$$
NYZ004-021015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with near steady
temperatures ranging from between zero and 5 above inland to between
5 and 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around
10 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not
as cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40
percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ005-021015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. Temperatures remaining
around 5 above. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as
cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as cold
with near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ006-021015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with
lows ranging from zero to 5 below across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10
above along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
likely in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Not as cold
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around
30 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the
morning, then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Not as cold with
lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Snow, rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ007-021015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows zero to
5 above. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
rain, snow and freezing rain likely overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 20s.
$$
NYZ008-021015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1240 AM EST Sat Feb 2 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows zero
to 5 below. South winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Not as cold with highs
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the morning,
then rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening, then
rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather