NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
724 FPUS51 KBUF 111439
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
NYZ001-112245-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows 10 to
15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ010-112245-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ002-112245-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ011-112245-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ085-112245-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ012-112245-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light west
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ019-112245-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late
this morning. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Light
winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ020-112245-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming
mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ021-112245-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 20 to 25.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light northwest
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ013-112245-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light west
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ014-112245-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late
this morning. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light west
winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ003-112245-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries overnight. Lows 10 to
15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ004-112245-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers late this
morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries early this
afternoon. Partly sunny late. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows 10 to 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ005-112245-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers late this
morning, then scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs
15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows around 10 above.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ006-112245-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming
partly sunny. Scattered flurries through early afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake
Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from zero to 5 below on the
Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to
15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero
to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on
the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ007-112245-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 inland
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
NYZ008-112245-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
939 AM EST Fri Jan 11 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
northwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
